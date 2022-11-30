Home World

Chile ceramics, Colombian wisdom get UNESCO heritage status

The rapidly disappearing skill required to make black pottery in Chile and the ancient knowledge of Colombian Indigenous groups are intangible cultural heritage practices.

Published: 30th November 2022 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

UNESCO (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SANTIAGO: Two social traditions from South America were honoured on Tuesday as UNESCO recognized the rapidly disappearing skill required to make black pottery in Chile and the ancient knowledge of Colombian Indigenous groups as intangible cultural heritage practices.

The United Nations' cultural agency wrote on Twitter that it had added the centuries-old ceramics skills of main women in the Chilean towns of Quinchamali and Santa Cruz de Cuca to its list of cultural heritage in need of urgent preservation.

Comments

