Home World

Nigerian stowaways found on ship's rudder seek asylum in Spain

The three men were picked up by Spain's Maritime Rescue Service from the rudder of the Alithini II ship and transferred to two hospitals on the island of Gran Canaria with symptoms of dehydration.

Published: 30th November 2022 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

In this photo released by Spain's Maritime Safety and Rescue Society on Tuesday Nov. 29, 2022, three men are photographed on an oil tanker anchored in the port of the Canary Islands, Spain.

In this photo released by Spain's Maritime Safety and Rescue Society on Tuesday Nov. 29, 2022, three men are photographed on an oil tanker anchored in the port of the Canary Islands, Spain.

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: The three Nigerian stowaways found on an oil tanker's rudder after an 11-day ocean voyage from Lagos, Nigeria to Las Palmas in the Canary Islands are seeking asylum in Spain, a spokesperson for the Spanish government delegation in the Canaries said Wednesday.

The three men were picked up Monday by Spain's Maritime Rescue Service from the rudder of the Alithini II ship and transferred to two hospitals on the island of Gran Canaria with symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia. One of them remained hospitalized while the other two had been released, Spanish authorities said.

According to Spanish law, unless the stowaways seek asylum, or are minors, the ship owner or agent is responsible for returning them to their point of departure - in this case, Lagos. Given that they are now seeking asylum, the ship is free to leave port again.

The asylum seekers' identities and their motives for leaving Nigeria and hiding on the ship's rudder haven't been made public.

Earlier Wednesday, the human rights organization Walking Borders issued a statement demanding the Spanish government halt their potential return to Nigeria and calling for their cases to be assessed individually. The statement was issued following reports by Spanish authorities that two of the men were returned to the vessel for a potential return.

The non-governmental organization advocated that they be placed into the government's humanitarian program for migrants so they could recover from their voyage and possibly seek asylum.

Spain's Maritime Rescue Service shared a poignant photo that went viral this week showing the three men sitting precariously on top of the rudder with their feet only a few centimeters (inches) from the water's surface under the ship's massive hull.

According to the MarineTraffic tracking website, the Malta-flagged vessel left Lagos, Nigeria on Nov. 17 and arrived in Las Palmas on Monday. The distance between the ports is roughly 4,600 kilometers (2,800 miles).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nigerian stowaway Oil tanker Canary Islands Spain's Maritime Rescue Service
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp