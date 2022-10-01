Kabul classroom bombing death toll at least 35: UN

By AFP

KABUL: The death toll from a suicide bombing of a classroom in Kabul has risen to at least 35, the United Nations mission in Afghanistan told AFP on Saturday.

On Friday, a suicide bomber blew himself up at a study hall in the Afghan capital's western district of Dasht-e-Barchi as hundreds of pupils were taking tests in preparation for university entrance exams.

The neighbourhood is a predominantly Shiite Muslim enclave and home to the minority Hazara community -- a historically oppressed group that has been targeted in some of Afghanistan's most brutal attacks in recent years.

ALSO READ | Taliban: Car bomb near Kabul mosque kills seven, wounds 41

"The latest casualty figures from the attack number at least 35 fatalities, with an additional 82 wounded," the mission said in a statement.

Kabul police have so far said that 20 people were killed and 27 others wounded. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack at the Kaaj Higher Educational Centre.

KABUL: The death toll from a suicide bombing of a classroom in Kabul has risen to at least 35, the United Nations mission in Afghanistan told AFP on Saturday. On Friday, a suicide bomber blew himself up at a study hall in the Afghan capital's western district of Dasht-e-Barchi as hundreds of pupils were taking tests in preparation for university entrance exams. The neighbourhood is a predominantly Shiite Muslim enclave and home to the minority Hazara community -- a historically oppressed group that has been targeted in some of Afghanistan's most brutal attacks in recent years. ALSO READ | Taliban: Car bomb near Kabul mosque kills seven, wounds 41 "The latest casualty figures from the attack number at least 35 fatalities, with an additional 82 wounded," the mission said in a statement. Kabul police have so far said that 20 people were killed and 27 others wounded. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack at the Kaaj Higher Educational Centre.