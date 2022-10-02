Home World

Brazil poised to bring back former leftwing president Lula da Silva back to power: Reports

Lula is all set to defeat his far-right rival Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s election.

Published: 02nd October 2022 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Brazil's former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. (Photo | AFP)

Brazil looks Left: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. (Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

Brazil is poised to bring former leftwing president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva back to power, reports say.

Lula looks set to defeat his far-right rival and incumbent president Jair Bolsonaro, known as the "Trump of the Tropics" in Sunday’s election.

This Sunday's poll is historic for a country that has reportedly lurched from one crisis to the next under the presidentship of Bolsonaro, who came to power after Lula, who served the country between 2003 and 2010, was arrested in April 2018 in connection with a bribery scandal for which he was handed over a 12-year sentence. However, a Supreme Court judge annulled the corruption convictions last year making it possible for him to run for the presidency.

"Eve of election polls suggested Lula was within a whisker of securing the overall majority of votes that would guarantee him a first-round victory against Brazil’s radical incumbent, whose calamitous Covid response, assault on the Amazon and foul-mouthed threats to democracy have alienated more than half of the population, reports The Guardian.

“I’m going to win these elections so I can give the people the right to be happy again. The people need, deserve and have the right ... to be happy once more,” Lula, 76, told journalists on Saturday during a visit to São Paulo – one of the election’s three key battlegrounds, alongside the states of Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais, adds the report.

In the Brazilian electoral system, a winning candidate must gain more than 50% of the vote. If no candidate crosses that threshold, a second round of voting between the two frontrunners will take place on October 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Brazil polls
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp