Home World

Dismantled IS cell in northern part of country: Israel

The Shin Bet agency said the probe "highlights the influence of the Islamic state in Israel".

Published: 02nd October 2022 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

Israel's internal security agency said Sunday it dismantled in the north of the country a cell linked to the Islamic State group, whose alleged sympathisers staged deadly attacks earlier this year.

"Six residents of Nazareth were arrested several weeks ago and interrogated by the Shin Bet on suspicion of seeking to carry out terrorist activities on behalf of (IS) inside Israel," the agency said in a statement.

It added that the individuals had "met to prepare attacks".

The Shin Bet agency said the probe "highlights the influence of the Islamic state in Israel".

In March, four people were killed when a convicted IS sympathiser went on a stabbing and car-ramming rampage in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba.

ALSO READ | Israel praises US proposal for Lebanon maritime border deal

Days later, two policemen were shot dead and several others wounded in the northern Israeli city of Hadera, in an attack that was later claimed by the jihadist group.

The Beersheba and Hadera attacks renewed long-standing concern in Israel about IS efforts to recruit Arab citizens, who account for roughly a fifth of the Israeli population.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel IS Islamic State group
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp