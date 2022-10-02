Dismantled IS cell in northern part of country: Israel

By AFP

Israel's internal security agency said Sunday it dismantled in the north of the country a cell linked to the Islamic State group, whose alleged sympathisers staged deadly attacks earlier this year.

"Six residents of Nazareth were arrested several weeks ago and interrogated by the Shin Bet on suspicion of seeking to carry out terrorist activities on behalf of (IS) inside Israel," the agency said in a statement.

It added that the individuals had "met to prepare attacks".

The Shin Bet agency said the probe "highlights the influence of the Islamic state in Israel".

In March, four people were killed when a convicted IS sympathiser went on a stabbing and car-ramming rampage in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba.

ALSO READ | Israel praises US proposal for Lebanon maritime border deal

Days later, two policemen were shot dead and several others wounded in the northern Israeli city of Hadera, in an attack that was later claimed by the jihadist group.

The Beersheba and Hadera attacks renewed long-standing concern in Israel about IS efforts to recruit Arab citizens, who account for roughly a fifth of the Israeli population.

Israel's internal security agency said Sunday it dismantled in the north of the country a cell linked to the Islamic State group, whose alleged sympathisers staged deadly attacks earlier this year. "Six residents of Nazareth were arrested several weeks ago and interrogated by the Shin Bet on suspicion of seeking to carry out terrorist activities on behalf of (IS) inside Israel," the agency said in a statement. It added that the individuals had "met to prepare attacks". The Shin Bet agency said the probe "highlights the influence of the Islamic state in Israel". In March, four people were killed when a convicted IS sympathiser went on a stabbing and car-ramming rampage in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba. ALSO READ | Israel praises US proposal for Lebanon maritime border deal Days later, two policemen were shot dead and several others wounded in the northern Israeli city of Hadera, in an attack that was later claimed by the jihadist group. The Beersheba and Hadera attacks renewed long-standing concern in Israel about IS efforts to recruit Arab citizens, who account for roughly a fifth of the Israeli population.