Home World

Indonesia stadium stampede a 'tragedy beyond comprehension': FIFA president  

"Sending our condolences and thoughts to the victims, the families and everyone affected by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia," said the official Lega Serie A account.

Published: 02nd October 2022 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Soccer fans enter the pitch during a clash between supporters at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo | AP)

Soccer fans enter the pitch during a clash between supporters at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: The death of at least 174 people in an Indonesian stadium stampede "is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension", FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Sunday.

The tragedy on Saturday night in the city of Malang, which also left 180 injured, was one of the world's deadliest sporting stadium disasters.

"The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium," said Infantino.

"All our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of the Republic of Indonesia."

ALSO READ | Indonesia football riot: Over 170 dead, several injured after stampede at match

In Spain, La Liga and the Spanish football federation announced there would be a minute's silence before the weekend's remaining matches in the top two divisions.

Italian Serie A tweeted their sympathy.

"Sending our condolences and thoughts to the victims, the families and everyone affected by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia," said the official Lega Serie A account.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indonesian stadium stampede football stampede Indonesia
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp