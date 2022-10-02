Pope appeals to Putin to end 'spiral of violence' in Ukraine

By AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday deplored Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory and called on the Russian leader to stop the war and on Ukraine's president to be open to talks.

"I deeply deplore the grave situation that has arisen in recent days, with further actions contrary to the principles of international law. It increases the risk of nuclear escalation, giving rise to fears of uncontrollable and catastrophic consequences worldwide," he said during the Sunday Angelus prayer.

He implored Russian President Vladimir Putin "to stop this spiral of violence and death" and on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "to be open to serious proposals for peace".

