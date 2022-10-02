Home World

US extreme skier Hilaree Nelson killed in mountain plunge gets traditional Nepalese funeral

Buddhist monks lit the pyre as they played musical instruments and chanted prayers while mourners lit incense.

Published: 02nd October 2022 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Hilaree Nelson with her partner Jim Morrison (Photo | Instagram)

Hilaree Nelson with her partner Jim Morrison (Photo | Instagram)

By AFP

KATHMANDU: A famed extreme skier from the United States who was killed after falling from one of the world's tallest mountains was on Sunday given a traditional funeral at a Sherpa cremation ground as Buddhist monks officiated over a ceremony attended by family, friends and government officials.

Hilaree Nelson, 49, fell off the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of the world's eighth-highest mountain. Mount Manaslu, last week while skiing down with her partner, Jim Morrison. Nelson's body was taken to the Sherpa cremation grounds in Kathmandu from a hospital morgue on the back of an open truck, which was decorated with a poster of her and bedecked with garlands of flowers.

Family, friends, mountaineers and government officials gathered at the funeral ground, offering flowers and scarfs that were placed on her remains, which were then rested on a stack of wood. Buddhist monks lit the pyre as they played musical instruments and chanted prayers while mourners lit incense.

ALSO READ | Body of missing US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson found in Nepal

Nelson's family members had flown to Kathmandu for the funeral. She disappeared on Sept. 26 and rescuers searching by helicopter located her body two days later and it was flown to Kathmandu. Bad weather had hampered the initial search.

Climbers on Mount Manaslu have been struggling with bad weather conditions and repeated avalanches.
On the same day, as Nelson fell, and an avalanche at a lower elevation on the same mountain killed a Nepalese man and injured several other climbers.

Hundreds of climbers and their local guides have attempted to reach the mountain's summit during Nepal's autumn climbing season.

Nelson, from Telluride, Colorado, and Morrison, from Tahoe, California, are extreme skiers who reached the summit of Mount Lhotse, the world's fourth-highest mountain, in 2018. Nepal's government has issued permits to 504 climbers during this year's autumn climbing season. Most are climbing Mount Manaslu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US extreme skier Nepalese funeral Hilaree Nelson
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp