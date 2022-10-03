Home World

Classes suspended after clashes erupt between students, security forces at Iran university

"About 200 students had gathered from Sunday afternoon at the university and chanted slogans against Iran's clerical authorities," a local agency said. 

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman died in Iran while in police custody. She was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating its strictly-enforced dress code. (Photo |AP)

The outrage of women in Iran, and the scores supporting the protests across the world, was triggered by the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TEHRAN: Classes were suspended and moved online Monday at Iran's leading technology university in Tehran after clashes erupted overnight between students and security forces, local media said.

"Sharif University of Technology announced that due to recent events and the need to protect students ... all classes will be held virtually from Monday," Mehr news agency reported, amid nationwide protests over the death of young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in custody.

About 200 students had gathered from Sunday afternoon at the university and chanted slogans against Iran's clerical authorities, Mehr said.

"Woman, life, liberty," they shouted, as well as "students prefer death to humiliation", the news agency said.

Security forces fired tear gas and paintballs at the students, Mehr said, adding that the security forces were carrying weapons that fire non-lethal steel pellets, outside the university's north gate.

ALSO READ | At least 92 killed in Iran's Mahsa Amini protests: Human rights group

The science minister later arrived at the campus to speak with the students in a bid to calm the situation, the report added.

Demonstrations have entered their third week since 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian Amini died following her arrest by the morality police for allegedly breaching the country's strict dress code for women.

Dozens of protesters have been killed and more than a thousand arrested during the wave of protests. Members of the security forces have also been killed in the unrest.

