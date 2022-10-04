Home World

Rubbish reform: Effective waste management could slash global emissions

A report by the  Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives found that simple tweaks in the waste sector could slash carbon emissions by the equivalent of the annual emissions of 300 million cars.

Published: 04th October 2022 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Waste management, waste disposal,

Image used for representational purpose only.

By AFP

PARIS: Reforms to the way that societies collect and treat their waste could slash global emissions of planet-heating methane, a new report said Monday, noting that simple measures like composting were a climate solution "staring us in the face".

Governments around the world have pledged to reduce emissions of methane (CH4) -- which absorbs 80 times more solar radiation over short periods than carbon dioxide -- in their battle to curb global warming.

Human-induced sources of the powerful greenhouse gas are large livestock and manure handling, which accounts for some 30 per cent of anthropogenic methane emissions, followed by the oil and gas sector (19 per cent) and landfills (17 per cent), according to UN climate experts.

A new report by the organisation Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA) found that simple tweaks in the waste sector, particularly in urban areas, could slash carbon emissions by the equivalent of the annual emissions of 300 million cars.

The authors looked at "zero waste" strategies, like separating organic materials, composting, recycling non-organic material and overall reductions in discarded products.

ALSO READ | 80 per cent water loss projected in the Indus basin by mid-century due to Climate change: Research

While reforms would not remove methane emissions from the waste system, the report estimated that policies could reduce overall emissions of methane from human sources by as much as 13 per cent globally.

Consumption changes

The authors said that a focus on waste reduction would not only tackle methane, which leaches from landfills as organic matter rots, but could also make a major dent in the carbon pollution from the manufacture, transport and use of goods.

"Better waste management is a climate change solution staring us in the face," said report co-author Neil Tangri of GAIA.

"It doesn't require flashy or expensive new technology -- it's just about paying more attention to what we produce and consume, and how we deal with it when it is no longer needed."

The authors stressed that tackling waste was a key element of reaching the aspirational Paris deal target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The researchers modelled potential emissions reductions from eight cities around the world and found that, on average, they could cut waste sector emissions by almost 84 per cent.

ALSO READ | Zimbabwe moves 2,500 wild animals due to climate change

Methane is responsible for roughly 30 per cent of the global rise in temperatures to date.

The powerful greenhouse gas lingers in the atmosphere only a fraction as long as CO2 but is far more efficient at trapping heat. Levels of the gas are their highest in at least 800,000 years.

At last year's COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, more than 100 nations agreed under the Global Methane Pledge to reduce emissions by 30 per cent by 2030. But several major methane emitters -- including China, Russia, Iran and India -- failed to sign.

"This report demonstrates the huge importance of aligning our waste systems with climate goals," said Janez Potocnik, from the International Resource Panel of the UN Environment Programme.

"It highlights the absolute necessity of reducing root sources of waste through changing our production and consumption patterns -- using all the tools at our disposal to achieve the deep emissions reductions we need."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
waste management global emissions climate change
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp