Home World

Salman Rushdie among bookie favourites in UK to win Nobel Prize

If the 75-year-old celebrated British American novelist wins, he will become the first Indian-born writer to win the prestigious honour since Rabindranath Tagore won the Nobel for 'Gitanjali' in 1913.

Published: 04th October 2022 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

Author Salman Rushdie. (Photo | AFP)

Author Salman Rushdie. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: Salman Rushdie, the Mumbai-born author of Booker Prize-winning 'Midnight's Children,' who is recovering after being stabbed in New York in August, is tipped among the bookmakers' as the favourites in the UK to win this year's Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday.

'The Guardian' newspaper analysed the betting odds to find that the lowest odds for Rushdie winning were 13/2 on Tuesday afternoon.

If the 75-year-old celebrated British American novelist wins, he will become the first Indian-born writer to win the prestigious honour since Rabindranath Tagore won the Nobel for 'Gitanjali' in 1913.

The prize worth 10-million Swedish krona, conferred by the Nobel committee on the "person who shall have produced in the field of literature the most outstanding work in an ideal direction", is to be announced on Thursday.

Rushdie's prolific body of literary works includes the controversial 'The Satanic Verses', which led to a fatwa from the former supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini.

The attack on New York-based Rushdie on August 12 came 33 years after the religious edict calling on Muslims to assassinate the author over the allegedly 'blasphemous' novel.

Hadi Matar, 24, has been charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree assault and has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

According to the Nicer Odds aggregator, others among the favourites to win include French authors Michel Houellebecq and Annie Ernaux, Canadians Anne Carson and Margaret Atwood, Japanese writer Haruki Murakami, and American Stephen King.

The 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded to Tanzanian-born British novelist and academic Abdulrazak Gurnah "for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salman Rushdie Booker Prize-winning Midnight's Children stabbed New York bookmakers Nobel Prize for Literature favourites The Satanic Verses Ayatollah Khomeini
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp