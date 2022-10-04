Home World

UK says Royal Navy ship in North Sea after suspected sabotage of two natural gas pipelines

Nordic investigators said the blasts involved several hundred pounds of explosives.

Published: 04th October 2022 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Release of gas emanating from a leak on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea| AFP

By Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM: Britain has sent a Royal Navy ship to patrol the North Sea, as Western allies try to increase protection for undersea pipelines and cables after blasts ruptured two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, the defence ministry said Monday.

The Ministry of Defense said a navy frigate is in the North Sea, working with the Norwegian navy "to reassure those working near the gas pipelines."

The announcement came after a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force group of northern European nations. The force brings together troops from 10 countries, including the Baltic and Nordic nations, and has seen its importance increase since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Britain's defence ministry said, "the group condemned the blatant attacks against civilian infrastructure."
U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace also said Britain will acquire two specialist ships to protect undersea cables and pipes, with the first "multi-role survey ship for seabed warfare" operational by the end of next year.

Undersea blasts that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines last week have led to huge methane leaks. Nordic investigators said the blasts involved several hundred pounds of explosives. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging the Russia-built pipelines, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies.

ALSO READ | Europe ramps up energy security after suspected sabotage on pipelines

Britain has not officially blamed anyone for the blasts, but Wallace told the Conservative Party's annual conference that "Putin's reactions are wider than just Ukraine. His reach goes further. This week, we saw the 'mysterious' damage inflicted on the Nord Stream pipelines. And it should remind us all how fragile our economy and infrastructure is to such hybrid attacks."

Britain has been a major contributor to military aid to Ukraine. Wallace said Britain would train another 20,000 to 30,000 Ukrainian troops in the U.K., in addition to the 10,000 it has trained this year. Speaking at the U.K. Conservative Party's annual conference in Birmingham, central England, Wallace said Britain was not seeking to remove Putin as Russia's leader.

"We're not in the business of regime change," he said. But he also said Putin was unlikely to de-escalate the conflict. "I don't think he is going to take an off-ramp," Wallace said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Royal Navy ship pipelines UK
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp