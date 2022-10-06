Home World

11 killed, 13 injured in bus accident in Pakistan 

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KARACHI: At least 11 people were killed and 13 others injured on Thursday when a bus collided with a truck in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province, police said.

The accident took place when the bus, travelling from Bahawalpur to Karachi, rammed head-on into a truck in the Manjhand area of Sindh's Jamshoro district on the Indus Highway.

"Apparently it appears the passenger bus driver dozed off and didn't see the truck coming from the opposite direction and both vehicles collided head-on," Jamshoro SSP Javed Baloch said.

He added that the deceased included three women, two children, and six men.

According to Geo News, drivers of both vehicles were also among those killed.

Edhi Foundation officials said those injured were transferred to the Liaquat University Hospital, Jamshoro.

The Indus Highway joins Karachi with the rest of the country and has been the scene of some horrific accidents in recent months.

In May this year, 15 people were killed and six injured when a van collided with a truck on the Indus Highway near Sann, Jamshoro in Sindh province.

