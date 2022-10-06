Home World

At least 16 women die, several missing after two migrant boats sink in Greek waters

Both boats, according to the report, went down within hours of each other on Wednesday night and early on Thursday, hundreds of kilometres apart.

Published: 06th October 2022 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

At least 16 women have died and another 15 people are missing after a migrant boat sank off the Greek island of Lesbos on Wednesday night.

The Greek coastguard said the dinghy had left the Turkish coast carrying 40 people in very high winds, reports the BBC.

Elsewhere in Greece dozens of migrants were rescued when their boat hit rocks near the southern island of Kythira, the report said.

Coastguard video showed a group of people trapped beneath a cliff as rescuers pulled them to safety.

Both boats, according to the report, went down within hours of each other on Wednesday night and early on Thursday, hundreds of kilometres apart.

A report by agencies in Euronews recalled Pope Francis visiting migrants at a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos last December and slammed the indifference and self-interest shown by Europe "that condemns to death those on the fringes."

"Please, let us stop this shipwreck of civilisation!" Francis said at the Mavrovouni camp.

Lesbos lies east of the Greek mainland and is around 20km from Turkey's coastline. 

"I ask every man and woman, all of us, to overcome the paralysis of fear, the indifference that kills, the cynical disregard that nonchalantly condemns to death those on the fringes," Francis added.

"Let us stop ignoring reality, stop constantly shifting responsibility, stop passing off the issue of migration to others, as if it mattered to no one and was only a pointless burden to be shouldered by somebody else," the report quoted Pope Francis as saying.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Migrant boat sinks off Greek island of Lesbos Greek coastguard
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp