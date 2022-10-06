Home World

CDC, WHO, Uganda to host regional meeting as Ebola spreads 

The current Ebola outbreak in central Uganda has a 69 per cent case fatality rate, which the acting director, Ahmed Ogwell called "very high" and four health workers, among the 30 people are dead.

Published: 06th October 2022 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors walk inside the Ebola isolation section of Mubende Regional Referral Hospital, in Mubende, Uganda. (Photo | AP)

Doctors walk inside the Ebola isolation section of Mubende Regional Referral Hospital, in Mubende, Uganda. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NAIROBI: The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Uganda next week will host a ministerial meeting on the outbreak of the Sudan strain of the Ebola virus which has no proven vaccine and has caused alarm in the East Africa region.

Acting director Ahmed Ogwell told journalists on Thursday the three countries that suffered the devastating West Africa outbreak of Ebola in 2014-16, Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia, also are invited to the October 12 meeting.

The current Ebola outbreak in central Uganda has a 69 per cent case fatality rate, which Ogwell called "very high" and four health workers are among the 30 people who have died.

There have been 43 confirmed cases. None have been in the capital, Kampala.

Ogwell said the exposure of health workers was at the beginning of the outbreak "when we did not know what we were dealing with," and he dismissed the suggestion that the infections signalled the outbreak was getting out of hand.

He said more than 860 active contacts have been listed and at least 78 per cent of them are being monitored, a situation that has almost doubled from a week ago.

The Africa CDC said it has procured 20,000 test kits that should arrive early next week for the region, and it will ship stockpiles of personal protective equipment next week.

Ebola can be difficult to detect at first because fever is also a symptom of malaria.

Ebola, which manifests as viral hemorrhagic fever, is spread through contact with bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials.

Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain and at times internal and external bleeding.

Uganda has had multiple Ebola outbreaks, including one in 2000 that killed more than 200 people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uganda Ebola outbreak WHO CDC Africa
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp