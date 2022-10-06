Home World

German factory orders fall sharply on energy woes

The new industrial orders-- which usually provide a foretaste of industrial output -- plunged by 2.4 percent on the previous month.

Published: 06th October 2022 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

industry

Representational image (File Photo | EPS)

By AFP

FRANKFURT: German industrial orders fell more sharply than expected in August, official data showed Thursday, as soaring energy costs caused by the war in Ukraine take a toll on Europe's economic powerhouse.

New orders-- which usually provide a foretaste of industrial output -- plunged by 2.4 percent on the previous month, federal statistics agency Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal swings.

Analysts surveyed by financial data firm FactSet had predicted a smaller contraction of 0.5 percent.

"Against the backdrop of the war and high gas prices, the industrial economy is showing clear signs of braking," the economy ministry said in a statement, calling the outlook for the rest of the year "subdued".

There was some good news, however, as Destatis significantly revised its July figure for industrial orders, from a 1.1-percent drop to a 1.9-percent increase.

The agency blamed the discrepancy on large-scale orders in the aerospace industry that was reported late.

Germany's export-oriented economy has been hammered in recent months by the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, which has exacerbated supply chain woes and pushed up energy prices across the continent.

The August dip in demand was led by a 3.8-percent fall in orders from eurozone countries, while domestic orders were down 3.4-percent.

Germany's economy is forecast to tip into recession and shrink by 0.4 percent in 2023, the country's leading economic institutes said last week.

"The expected recession will be brought about by a significant decline in domestic demand, especially from private consumption," said LBBW bank economist Jens-Oliver Niklasch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Germany Ukraine Economy industry powerhouse
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp