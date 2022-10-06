South Korean comic book artist Kim Jung Gi dies of ‘sudden’ heart attack at 47  

By Online Desk

Kim Jung Gi, a world-renowned comic book artist and the creator of the manwha Tiger the Long Tail (TLT), died after suffering a heart attack in Paris. Gi, a South Korean, was 47 years old. His longtime collaborator Hyun Jin Kim posted on Jung Gi's social media about his death.

He was best known for recreating complex scenes from memory and holds the Guinness World Record for “longest drawing by an individual”.

Kim Jung Gi started experiencing extreme chest pains on his way to New York Comic-Con while flying from Paris. He was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery, where he died.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the sudden passing of Kim Jung Gi,” read a statement, from Monday, shared on his verified social media accounts on Wednesday.

“After having done so much for us, you can now put down your brushes. Thank you Jung Gi,” said collaborator Hyun Jin Kim in the same caption.



He was best known for recreating complex scenes from memory and holds the Guinness World Record for "longest drawing by an individual". (Photo | AFP)

Jung Gi had six original published sketchbooks. The artist had contributed to many comic books and graphic novels, including SpyGames, Tiger the Long Tail, and Third Humanity. He had even collaborated with Marvel and DC comics as an artist.

The artist was known for his extremely complex drawings and sketches which he solely drew based on his memory without a reference picture.

