Musk says Twitter has refused to suspend litigation on buyout

By AFP

NEW YORK: Elon Musk asked a US judge Thursday to suspend Twitter's lawsuit over their troubled takeover negotiations after the embattled social media company balked at the Tesla's chief's demand to freeze the litigation.

Musk's request comes two days after the unpredictable billionaire revived his takeover plan, following an earlier withdrawal from the $44-billion transaction that prompted Twitter to file suit in Delaware court. The trial is scheduled to start on October 17.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk offers to close Twitter buyout deal at original price

NEW YORK: Elon Musk asked a US judge Thursday to suspend Twitter's lawsuit over their troubled takeover negotiations after the embattled social media company balked at the Tesla's chief's demand to freeze the litigation. Musk's request comes two days after the unpredictable billionaire revived his takeover plan, following an earlier withdrawal from the $44-billion transaction that prompted Twitter to file suit in Delaware court. The trial is scheduled to start on October 17. ALSO READ: Elon Musk offers to close Twitter buyout deal at original price