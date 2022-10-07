Home World

Musk says Twitter has refused to suspend litigation on buyout

Musk's request comes two days after the unpredictable billionaire revived his takeover plan, following an earlier withdrawal from the $44-billion transaction that prompted Twitter to file suit.

Published: 07th October 2022 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Elon Musk

Elon Musk

By AFP

NEW YORK: Elon Musk asked a US judge Thursday to suspend Twitter's lawsuit over their troubled takeover negotiations after the embattled social media company balked at the Tesla's chief's demand to freeze the litigation.

Musk's request comes two days after the unpredictable billionaire revived his takeover plan, following an earlier withdrawal from the $44-billion transaction that prompted Twitter to file suit in Delaware court. The trial is scheduled to start on October 17.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk offers to close Twitter buyout deal at original price

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elon Musk Twitter's lawsuit negotiations social media
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp