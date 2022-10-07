Home World

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court allows economic crisis case against Rajapaksa clan

The permission came a day after the UN Human Rights Council incorporated Sri Lanka's economic crimes and corruption in its resolution calling for accountability for alleged rights abuses.

Published: 07th October 2022 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Mahinda Rajapaksa, left, and his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Mahinda Rajapaksa, left, and his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Supreme Court on Friday allowed proceedings of a case filed by a rights group against the Rajapaksa clan, alleging that the members of the erstwhile powerful family were directly responsible for the country's foreign debt and the worst economic crisis.

Transparency International Sri Lanka on June 17 filed a public interest petition, claiming that former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his brothers Mahinda Rajapaksa and Basil Rajapaksa, former central bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal and top finance ministry bureaucrat S R Attygalle were directly responsible for the economic crisis.

The rights group claimed that the respondents named in the petition were directly responsible for the unsustainability of Sri Lanka's foreign debt, its debt default and the current economic crisis.

The lawyers for the petitioner had argued that the failure to take timely action by the Rajapaksa leadership caused Sri Lanka to go bankrupt and declare that the country was unable to meet its international debt commitments.

The Rajapaksa family had dominated Sri Lanka's political scene for nearly two decades before all the brothers were forced to quit following unprecedented anti-government protests.

The top court's permission came a day after the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva incorporated Sri Lanka's economic crimes and corruption in its latest resolution calling for accountability for alleged rights abuses coming from 2009.

The resolution has called to investigate the on-going economic crisis and prosecute those responsible.

It also "calls upon the government of Sri Lanka to address the ongoing economic crisis including by investigating and where warranted prosecuting corruption including where committed by public and former public officials and stands ready to assist and support independent impartial and transparent efforts in this regard".

India abstained from the draft resolution on promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka which was adopted.

While abstaining, India stressed that it will work with Sri Lanka and the international community to attain the related objectives of legitimate aspirations of Tamils of Sri Lanka and prosperity for all Sri Lankans.

The draft resolution on 'Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka' was adopted at the 51st Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, with 20 nations voting in favour in the 47-member Council, seven against, including China and Pakistan, and 20 abstentions, including by India, Japan, Nepal and Qatar.

Sri Lanka had expressed opposition to the resolution as a violation of its sovereignty other than in 2015 when they co-sponsored the resolution.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa was ousted in mid-July in a popular public uprising against him for bungling in the economic crisis.

Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt and has suspended repaying its USD 51 billion foreign debt, of which it must repay USD 28 billion by 2027.

Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF for a USD 2.9 billion rescue package over four years. Its completion hinges on assurances from Sri Lanka's creditors on debt restructuring.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Crisis Mahinda Rajapaksa Basil Rajapaksa Gotabaya Rajapaksa UN Human Rights Council
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp