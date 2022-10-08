Home World

Assange supporters form human chain around UK parliament demanding his release  

His case has become a cause celebre for media freedom and his supporters accuse Washington of trying to muzzle reporting of legitimate security concerns.

Published: 08th October 2022 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds a placard outside of the Houses of Parliament, in London

A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds a placard outside of the Houses of Parliament, in London. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Around a thousand people formed a human chain around the UK parliament in London on Saturday, demanding the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The Australian-born publisher has been held in a high-security London prison since 2019, and is currently appealing against a decision to extradite him to the United States.

He is wanted by US authorities to face trial for allegedly violating the US Espionage Act by publishing classified military and diplomatic files in 2010, related to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. The 51-year-old could face decades in jail if found guilty.

His case has become a cause celebre for media freedom and his supporters accuse Washington of trying to muzzle reporting of legitimate security concerns.

Supporters in London held life size cut-outs of Assange, along with posters reading "Free Assange, end extradition", "journalism is not a crime" and "prosecute war crimes, not Assange".

The chain formed outside the front of the Houses of Parliament, spanned the River Thames over Westminster Bridge before winding itself along the river opposite the historic building.

Another protest took place in Zagreb, Croatia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Juilan Assange WikiLeaks Protests for release
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp