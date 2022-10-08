Home World

Death toll rises to nine in blast at gas station in Ireland

Irish police said four people were confirmed dead overnight, adding to the initial toll of three from Friday's explosion in Creeslough, County Donegal.

Published: 08th October 2022 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Emergency services work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, Ireland. (Photo | AP)

Emergency services work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, Ireland. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: At least seven people were killed in an explosion at a gas station in a small village in northwest Ireland, police said Saturday, as emergency workers combed piles of rubble for more victims.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said the death toll would likely rise. "(It's) a shocking toll and there will be more, and it's a search operation now and we hope and pray," he said.

Irish police said four people were confirmed dead overnight, adding to the initial toll of three from Friday's explosion in Creeslough, County Donegal. Eight people are in hospitals and several people are unaccounted for after a blast tore through the Applegreen service station in the community of about 400 people.

"The search and recovery for further fatalities continue," said the police force, An Garda Siochana. "The cause of the blast is under investigation."

Emergency responders from Ireland and neighbouring Northern Ireland are involved in what police said was now a "search and recovery" operation. Sniffer dogs combed the debris, and a mechanical digger lifted piles of rubble from the site.

The explosion levelled the gas station building, which holds the main shop and post office for the village, and damaged an adjacent residential building.

The prime minister said it was one of the "darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country."

"People across this island will be numbed by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life," Martin said.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, who represents Donegal in Ireland's parliament, said the service station was well known across the country because of its prominent position on the main N56 road, and was "the heart" of the local community.

"People are shocked and numbed," he told Irish broadcaster RTE. "People have been rallying together and everyone's concern is with the families of those who have lost their loved ones and how they can support them in the days ahead."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ireland blast gas station blast
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp