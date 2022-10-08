Home World

Lanka's ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa addresses first public meeting since his resignation in May

Mahinda was replaced by Wickremesinghe, a member from the Opposition and a long standing rival of the Rajapaksas, as prime minister.

Published: 08th October 2022 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Mahinda Rajapaksa. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa addressed his first public meeting on Saturday since he was forced to resign in May and ouster of his younger brother and former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa in July.

While addressing a public meeting organised by his party Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) at Kalutara here, 77-year-old Mahinda initially got confused as to who was the current president of the country.

An aide whispered to him to correct him when he mentioned Gotabaya as the president.

Quickly correcting his mistake, Mahinda said, "We will continue to support President Ranil  Wickremesinghe to defend this government. He was our opponent, now he is with us."

The entire Rajapaksa clan was forced to resign from the government earlier this year following violent countrywide protests against them for leading the island nation to its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

On May 9, Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters, triggering deadly clashes across the country. Dozens of houses of politicians were torched, including some owned by the Rajapaksas.

Mahinda had to be evacuated by the military from Temple Trees, his official residence, after it was besieged by angry crowds. He was holed up in a naval base in Trincomalee in the country's north-east for his safety. A court in Colombo has also banned him from leaving the country.

At least nine people died and over 200 were injured in clashes on May 9 after Mahinda, who was twice president and thrice prime minister, resigned. Some 58 of his government colleagues have seen arson attacks on their personal properties.

Mahinda was replaced by Wickremesinghe, a member from the Opposition and a long standing rival of the Rajapaksas, as prime minister.

In mid-July, Gotabaya fled Sri Lanka to the Maldives and then proceeded to Singapore, from where he sent in his resignation on July 14. Later, he flew to Thailand, seeking temporary shelter.

Subsequently, Wickremesinghe became the president for the rest of the Gotabaya's term till 2024 as provided for in the Constitution.

With Wickremesinghe assuming the presidency, the protests ended and legal action was taken against the protesters for forcible occupation of state buildings during the protests. Meanwhile, Gotabaya also returned to Sri Lanka on September 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa Public Meeting Gotabaya Rajapaksa SLPP Ranil  Wickremesinghe
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi walks with his mother and AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Pandavapura in Mandya district of Karnataka. (Photo | Udayashankar S)
Politics as a yatra without end
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
India in for another oil price shocker
Ambedkar, Tharoor, and dissidence
The long road to building roads for humans, not cars in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp