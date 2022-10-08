Home World

Ukraine mocks Russia over Crimea bridge blast

Ukraine's defence ministry compared the attack to the one that sank the Russian cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea in April -- an event the post office has already celebrated by printing special stamps.

Published: 08th October 2022 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)

A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian officials mocked Russia on Saturday, without directly claiming responsibility after a vehicle bomb damaged a key bridge built as Moscow's sole land link with annexed Crimea.

The Kerch bridge, personally inaugurated by President Vladimir Putin in 2018, is a vital transport link for carrying military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

Moscow said a vehicle had exploded and ignited a huge fire, setting ablaze seven oil tankers transported by train and collapsing two car lanes of the giant road and rail structure.

Dramatic social media footage showed the bridge on fire with parts plunging into the sea. Officials in Moscow vowed to find the culprits, but stopped short of immediately blaming Kyiv -- though an official in Russian-installed Crimea pointed the finger at "Ukrainian vandals".

No Ukrainian official has claimed direct responsibility for the blast, which came after Putin celebrated his 70th birthday on Friday. But some cracked jokes at Moscow's expense. The Ukrainian post office announced it was preparing to print stamps showing the "Crimean bridge -- or more precisely, what remains of it".

Boss Igor Smelyansky posted a design for the new stamps on Facebook -- one depicting an explosion on the structure.

ALSO READ | Russia says truck bomb damages key bridge to Crimea

Ukraine's defence ministry compared the attack to the one that sank the Russian cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea in April -- an event the post office has already celebrated by printing special stamps.

"The guided-missile cruiser Moskva and the Kerch Bridge – two notorious symbols of Russian power in Ukrainian Crimea –- have gone down. What's next in line, Russkies?

Meanwhile, the security services (SBU) repurposed verses by Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko about "the sun rising on the burning bridge". "Today is a perfect opportunity to revise some of Taras Shevchenko's poems," the SBU said on Telegram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia-Ukraine Crimea Russian bridge blast
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp