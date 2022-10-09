Home World

Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on bridge

Russia’s federal security service, the FSB, was put in charge of the effort, according to a Kremlin statement.

Flame and smoke rise fron Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KYIV: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree late Saturday tightening security for the Kerch Bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia.

The move by Putin came after an explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of the bridge that link the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, indirectly acknowledged the attack on the bridge by talking about the weather in Crimea but did not address its cause.

“Today was a good and mostly sunny day on the territory of our state,” he said. “Unfortunately, it was cloudy in Crimea."

He said Ukraine wants a future “without occupiers. Throughout our territory, in particular in Crimea.”

