Home World

'Dead and wounded' from strikes across Ukraine: Zelensky

"Several explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district -- in the centre of the capital," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.

Published: 10th October 2022 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that people had been killed and injured following multiple strikes on cities across Ukraine, including the first bombardment on the capital for months.

"Air raid sirens are not subsiding around Ukraine... Unfortunately there are dead and wounded. Please do not leave the shelters," Zelensky said on social media, accusing Russia of wanting to "wipe us from the face of the Earth".

He also said that the Russian strikes targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

At least 5 killed, 12 injured in Russian strikes on Kyiv: police

A barrage of Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early Monday killed at least five people and injured another dozen, the national police service said.

"The enemy launched massive strikes on Kyiv. Most of the strikes hit the centre of the capital. At the moment, 12 people are reported injured. Five people died," the national police service said in a statement on Facebook.

Russia launched 75 missiles on Ukraine Monday morning

The head of the Ukrainian military said Monday that Russian forces launched at least 75 missiles at Ukraine on Monday morning, with fatal strikes targeting the capital Kyiv, and cities in the south and west.

"The terrorist country, Russia, has carried out massive missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, also using attack drones. In the morning, the aggressor launched 75 missiles. 41 of them were shot down by our air defence," General Valeriy Zaluzhny said on social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine explosions Ukraine missile attack Russia-Ukraine war Ukraine
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp