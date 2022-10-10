'Dead and wounded' from strikes across Ukraine: Zelensky

By AFP

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that people had been killed and injured following multiple strikes on cities across Ukraine, including the first bombardment on the capital for months.

"Air raid sirens are not subsiding around Ukraine... Unfortunately there are dead and wounded. Please do not leave the shelters," Zelensky said on social media, accusing Russia of wanting to "wipe us from the face of the Earth".

He also said that the Russian strikes targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

At least 5 killed, 12 injured in Russian strikes on Kyiv: police

A barrage of Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early Monday killed at least five people and injured another dozen, the national police service said.

"The enemy launched massive strikes on Kyiv. Most of the strikes hit the centre of the capital. At the moment, 12 people are reported injured. Five people died," the national police service said in a statement on Facebook.

Russia launched 75 missiles on Ukraine Monday morning

The head of the Ukrainian military said Monday that Russian forces launched at least 75 missiles at Ukraine on Monday morning, with fatal strikes targeting the capital Kyiv, and cities in the south and west.

"The terrorist country, Russia, has carried out massive missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, also using attack drones. In the morning, the aggressor launched 75 missiles. 41 of them were shot down by our air defence," General Valeriy Zaluzhny said on social media.

