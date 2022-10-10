Home World

Kathmandu court grants 7-day police custody to rape-accused Nepali cricketer

The 22-year-old cricket star was arrested last week.

Published: 10th October 2022 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Former Nepal cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane. (Photo | Twitter/ Sandeep25)

Former Nepal cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane. (Photo | Twitter/ Sandeep25)

By ANI

KATHMANDU: The Kathmandu District Court on Monday granted seven days of police custody remand to further investigate the rape-accused Nepali cricketer and former captain Sandeep Lamichhane.

Lamichhane was presented to the court today.

The 22-year-old cricket star was arrested last week. He also led the national cricket team at an early age and was apprehended by Nepal Police upon his arrival at Tribhuwan International Airport on October 6.

A girl, 17, filed a case alleging that Lamichhane took her to various places in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur all day on August 21 and brought her to a hotel in Sinamangal of Kathmandu where she was raped the same night. Soon after the registration of complaints, Lamichhane was suspended from his post and an arrest warrant was issued from Kathmandu District Court. While the incident unfolded back in Nepal, the star cricketer was abroad to play Caribbean Premier League (CPL) from Jamaica Tallawahs.

The District Court issued the arrest warrant against him on September 7 while the complainant had claimed the incident to occur on the night of August 21 in Kathmandu.

For over a month, Lamichhane remained off the radar but updated posts on his social media accounts claiming his innocence.

Upon his arrival back to Nepal via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight, he was handcuffed and taken into custody by Nepal Police as, the leg spinner in his post hours before the arrival had announced his expected time of arrival back to Kathmandu.

The court now can grant time up to 25 days from his arrest to investigate the case before filing a criminal case against him.

ALSO READNepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane to surrender, to face rape charges

The cricketer has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He has said that he is seeking legal support against, what he said was wrongful prosecution and allegations.

"I am sure I will get justice and will return to the cricket ground soon to make the name and fame of my beloved country and I pray for a speedy trial. I will fully cooperate in all stages of the investigation and will fight a legal battle to prove my innocence. Let the justice prevail," he had said in a Facebook post.

As Lamichhane was arrested on Thursday (6 October) on the 11th day of Dashain and it would be the fourth day of his being kept in jail, the Police would now have a total of 21 days to investigate the matter.

Upon Lamichhane's arrival back in Kathmandu via Doha, the Police conducted his medical examinations and kept him in custody. With the countdown Dashain holidays ending on Sunday and re-opening the government offices, the Police are sure to face a shortness of time to investigate and file a stronger case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandeep Lamichhane Rape-accused Nepal police
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp