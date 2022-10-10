NATO chief condemns 'horrific' Russia attacks on Ukraine

Home World

"Several explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district -- in the centre of the capital," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.

Published: 10th October 2022

Remains of a destroyed Russian tank are scattered on the ground along the road between Izium and Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BRUSSELS: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Monday slammed Russia's "horrific and indiscriminate attacks" on civilian targets in Ukraine and pledged to continue supporting Kyiv.

"Spoke with (Ukraine) Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and condemned Russia's horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," Stoltenberg tweeted.

"NATO will continue supporting the brave Ukrainian people to fight back against the Kremlin's aggression for as long as it takes."

