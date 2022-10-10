NATO chief condemns 'horrific' Russia attacks on Ukraine

By AFP

BRUSSELS: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Monday slammed Russia's "horrific and indiscriminate attacks" on civilian targets in Ukraine and pledged to continue supporting Kyiv.

"Spoke with (Ukraine) Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and condemned Russia's horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," Stoltenberg tweeted.

ALSO READ | Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv

"NATO will continue supporting the brave Ukrainian people to fight back against the Kremlin's aggression for as long as it takes."

BRUSSELS: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Monday slammed Russia's "horrific and indiscriminate attacks" on civilian targets in Ukraine and pledged to continue supporting Kyiv. "Spoke with (Ukraine) Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and condemned Russia's horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," Stoltenberg tweeted. ALSO READ | Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv "NATO will continue supporting the brave Ukrainian people to fight back against the Kremlin's aggression for as long as it takes."