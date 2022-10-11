Home World

Sri Lanka will remain a 'middle-income' country, President's Office clarifies

Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948 which was triggered by a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves.

Published: 11th October 2022 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

A protester waves Sri Lankan national flag. (Photo | AP/PTI)

A protester waves Sri Lankan national flag. (Photo | AP/PTI)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will remain a 'middle-income' country, the President's media division announced on Tuesday, even as it requested the World Bank to grant concessional loans to tide over the unprecedented economic crisis, hours after the cabinet approved a proposal to downgrade the island nation's economic status to a 'low-income' country.

Sri Lanka had a GDP of USD 3,815 in 2021, which currently places the country in the 'middle-income' category, according to the World Bank.

Sri Lanka's Central Bank is predicting a 8.7 per cent slump in GDP for this year.

The country's inflation set a new record of 69.8 per cent in September, up from 64.3 per cent a month earlier, as per the data from the state statistics office.

Given the grim economic scenario, the cabinet on Tuesday approved downgrading Sri Lanka to a 'low-income' country to secure additional concessionary funding from global financial lenders like the World Bank.

However, the President's media division maintained that status-quo on the country's economic status will be maintained, adding that the country was pursuing a 'reverse graduation' policy for a limited period of time.

"Sri Lanka will remain a middle-income country, but we will request the World Bank to grant us eligibility to obtain International Development Association (IDA) funding," the President's media division said in a statement.

The IDA is an arm of the World Bank that grants low-interest loans to the poorest countries around the world to help reduce poverty.

Earlier, Cabinet Spokesperson Dr. Bandula Gunawardena told reporters that Sri Lanka's Cabinet has granted approval to downgrade Sri Lanka to a low-income country from lower-middle income country.

"Sri Lanka was a middle-income country as per the global classification. Given the middle-income status we cannot access concessionary loans from overseas," he told reporters.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is going through its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948 which was triggered by a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves.

In mid-April, Sri Lanka declared its international debt default due to the forex crisis.

The country owes USD 51 billion in foreign debt, of which USD 28 billion must be paid by 2027.

There have been street protests in Sri Lanka against the government since early April due to its mishandling of the economic crisis.

A crippling shortage of foreign reserves has led to long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and other essentials while power cuts and soaring food prices have heaped misery on the people.

In September, the IMF announced it will provide Sri Lanka with a loan of about USD 2.9 billion over four years under a preliminary agreement to help the bankrupt island nation tide over its worst economic crisis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka economic crisis Economic Crisis middle income country
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp