Elon Musk launches new 'Burnt Hair' perfume

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk has become a perfume salesman. Well, quite literally!

Elon Musk has launched his own perfume line and guess what? The fragrance product is called 'Burnt Hair'.

Musk took to Twitter to announce the launch of his perfume line. He wrote, "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable - why did I even fight it for so long!?"

Within some time, he announced that he has already sold around ten thousand bottles. Musk wrote, "10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold!"

Musk even changed his Twitter bio to "Perfume Salesman."

According to the website of the perfume, the perfume bottle is priced at INR 8,400 (USD 100).

As for what it smells like, the website reads that the perfume has "The Essence of Repugnant Desire".

"Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work," it reads further. "Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport"

According to Musk you can buy this perfume using cryptocurrency also. He wrote on Twitter, "And you can pay with Doge!"

And you can pay with Doge! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

He also says that the perfume is "An omnigender product."

Talking about Elon's Twitter deal, the trial is on pause. Last week, A Delaware court delayed Elon Musk's Twitter trial to allow the Tesla CEO more time to complete his USD 44 billion purchase of the social media platform, Variety reported.

"If the transaction does not close by 5 pm on October 28, 2022, the parties are instructed to contact me by email that evening to obtain November 2022 trial dates," the judge, Delaware Chancery Court chancellor Kathaleen St. Judge McCormick, said in the order.

Musk, after trying for three months to exit his deal to buy Twitter, in the last few days has grown frustrated that Twitter wasn't calling off its lawsuit. Lawyers representing Musk, in a filing Thursday with the Delaware Court of Chancery, requested that the trial, slated to commence October 17, be suspended while he works out a deal to finalize the required debt financing to swing the acquisition.

Musk expects that to happen by October 28, per the court filing.

Twitter had opposed halting the trial, writing in a court filing that doing so was "an invitation to further mischief and delay."

Musk on Monday informed Twitter that he would proceed with his original USD 54.20 per share offer for the company, valued at USD 44 billion after he previously claimed on three occasions that he was justified in walking away from the agreement because (he had alleged) Twitter violated the merger terms.

Attorneys for Twitter have argued that Musk simply didn't want to pay what he originally promised because his net worth declined with a drop in Tesla's stock price.

