Graft convictions extend Suu Kyi's prison term to 26 years

Suu Kyi, 77, was detained on February 1, 2021, when the military seized power from her elected government.

Published: 12th October 2022 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BANGKOK: A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on two more corruption charges on Wednesday, with two three-year sentences, to be served concurrently, added to previous convictions that now leave her with a 26-year total prison term.

Suu Kyi, 77, was detained on February 1, 2021, when the military seized power from her elected government.

She has denied the allegations against her in this case, in which she was accused of receiving USD 550,000 as a bribe from Maung Weik, a tycoon convicted several years ago of drug trafficking.

She had already been sentenced to 23 years' imprisonment after being convicted of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, breaching the country's official secrets act, sedition, election fraud and five other corruption charges.

Supporters and independent analysts say all the charges are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimise the military's seizure of power while keeping her from taking part in the next election that the military has promised in 2023.

