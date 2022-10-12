Home World

'He doesn't know much about Taiwan', says premier after Musk's 'become part of China' remarks

"Musk is a businessman," Su told a parliamentary session. "He has a big car factory in Shanghai and he wants to promote his electric vehicles... a businessman may say this today and say that tomorrow"

Published: 12th October 2022 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo | AP)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TAIPEI: Taiwan's premier on Tuesday said Elon Musk "doesn't know much" about the self-ruled island, after the billionaire suggested it should become part of China.

The world's richest man has sparked anger in Taiwan over an interview he gave to the Financial Times which touched on Taiwan's fraught relationship with its giant neighbour.

Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion by Beijing, which claims the democracy as part of its territory, to be taken one day.

In the interview published Friday, Musk said he believed Taiwan should strike a "reasonably palatable" agreement with Beijing to become a "special administrative zone" of China.

That model is used by Beijing to run Macau and Hong Kong.

Beijing's leaders have long suggested the same model for Taiwan although it has always been a non-starter for the vast majority of Taiwanese.

Premier Su Tseng-chang -- Taiwan's most senior politician after the president -- became the highest-ranking official yet to address Musk's comments, which he dismissed on Tuesday.

"Musk is a businessman," Su told a parliamentary session. "He has a big car factory in Shanghai and he wants to promote his electric vehicles... a businessman may say this today and say that tomorrow".

"Musk only speaks for himself but he really doesn't know much about Taiwan and he also doesn't understand cross-strait relations," Su added.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk's plan to end Russian war infuriates Ukraine on Twitter

Polls have consistently shown that a large majority of Taiwan's people have no appetite to be ruled by China, something that has deepened after Beijing deployed a sweeping political crackdown in Hong Kong.

Musk is a notoriously outspoken business figure, especially on Twitter, where he frequently wades into social and geopolitical causes.

His comments on Taiwan were praised by multiple Chinese officials, including Beijing's ambassador to Washington Qin Gang.

Last week Musk became embroiled in a social media spat with Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky over his ideas on ending Russia's invasion.

Musk proposed a peace deal involving re-running under UN supervision annexation referendums in Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions, acknowledging Russian sovereignty over the Crimean peninsula and giving Ukraine neutral status.

Kyiv's ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk replied bluntly: "Fuck off is my very diplomatic reply to you."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elon Musk Taiwan China
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp