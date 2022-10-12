Home World

King Charles coronation to take place on May 6 next year

During the coronation ceremony, the sovereign is "anointed, blessed and consecrated" by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Published: 12th October 2022 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

Britain's King Charles III

Britain's King Charles III. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The coronation of Britain's King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.

The 73-year-old monarch, who acceded to the throne on the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last month, will be officially bestowed with his crown and royal paraphernalia at the coronation ceremony to be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The palace said the King will be crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

"The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the palace said.

During the coronation ceremony, the sovereign is "anointed, blessed and consecrated" by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

After receiving the orb and sceptres, the Archbishop places St Edward's Crown on the Sovereign's head.

Traditionally, the coronation is a solemn religious service, together with an occasion for celebration and pageantry.

The ceremony has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and next year's coronation is expected to include the same core elements while recognising the spirit of our times.

For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey —  also the site of the Queen's state funeral.

Since 1066, the coronation service has almost always been conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The coronation of the new sovereign traditionally takes place some months after accession to the throne, following a period of national and royal mourning as well as allowing time for the preparation required to organise the ceremony.

It is expected that King Charles will sign a proclamation formally declaring the date of the coronation at a meeting of the Privy Council of senior advisers later this year.

According to reports, Charles is expected to opt for a scaled down version of the grand ceremony, with fewer costume changes and a shorter service.

The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in June 1953 was attended by representatives of the Houses of Parliament, Church and State.

Prime ministers and leading citizens from the Commonwealth and representatives of other countries also attended.

During the ceremony, the sovereign takes the coronation oath, the form and wording of which have varied over the centuries.

The late Queen undertook to rule according to law, to exercise justice with mercy and to maintain the Church of England.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Britain's King Charles III coronation Westminster Abbey Buckingham Palace Queen Elizabeth II
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp