Home World

Michelle Obama Award will honour student memoir writers 

Each year, the Obama prize will provide a USD 10,000 college scholarship to a high school senior in a public school, based on an autobiographical English-language composition.

Published: 12th October 2022 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to the crowd as she presents her anticipated memoir 'Becoming' during her book tour stop in Washington.

Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to the crowd as she presents her anticipated memoir 'Becoming' during her book tour stop in Washington. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: A literary honour will now carry the name of a uniquely successful author: the Michelle Obama Award for Memoir.

On Wednesday, Penguin Random House announced the retitling of the prize in its decades-old Creative Writing Awards programme, which also includes categories named for Amanda Gorman (poetry) and Maya Angelou (spoken word).

Each year, the Obama prize will provide a USD 10,000 college scholarship to a high school senior in a public school, based on an autobiographical English-language composition.

Obama's memoir "Becoming" was published in 2018 and has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide, by far the most popular book by a modern White House resident.

The former first lady's next book, "The Light We Carry" comes out next month.

"I know firsthand how nerve-wracking it can be to share the most intimate stories from your life with the world," Obama said in a statement released by Penguin Random House.

"But after publishing my memoir 'Becoming' I've learned that writing your own story can be a powerful tool.

When we share the whole of ourselves, we offer others the opportunity to not only see us as we are but maybe even think about themselves in a new way," she said.

"This allows us to harness the things that set us apart and helps us see the world as the nuanced, messy, beautiful place that it is. That's why I am so excited about this new award, and I can't wait to read what this next generation of young writers will share with us all."

The Creative Writing Awards programme was established in 1993 and has given more than USD 2.8 million to public high school students.

The awards are now co-administered with the grassroots organisation We Need Diverse Books.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Michelle Obama award Penguin Random House Creative Writing Awards programme
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp