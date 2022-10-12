Home World

Russia says eight suspects detained over Crimea bridge blasts

The fire occurred hours after explosions rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.

Published: 12th October 2022 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)

A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russia has detained eight suspects over the deadly explosion on the bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia, the FSB security service said in a statement quoted by news agencies on Wednesday.

The "terrorist attack" was organised by Ukrainian secret services, the statement said. The explosives were stored in plastic film rolls that left the Ukrainian port of Odessa in August and transited through Bulgaria, Georgia and Armenia before entering Russia, it said.

The Kerch bridge, personally inaugurated by President Vladimir Putin in 2018, is a vital transport link for carrying military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

Moscow said a vehicle had exploded and ignited a huge fire, setting ablaze seven oil tankers transported by train and collapsing two car lanes of the giant road and rail structure.

ALSO READ | Russia says truck bomb damages key bridge to Crimea

Dramatic social media footage showed the bridge on fire with parts plunging into the sea. Officials in Moscow vowed to find the culprits, but stopped short of immediately blaming Kyiv -- though an official in Russian-installed Crimea pointed the finger at "Ukrainian vandals".

No Ukrainian official has claimed direct responsibility for the blast, which came after Putin celebrated his 70th birthday on Friday. But some cracked jokes at Moscow's expense. The Ukrainian post office announced it was preparing to print stamps showing the "Crimean bridge -- or more precisely, what remains of it".

Boss Igor Smelyansky posted a design for the new stamps on Facebook -- one depicting an explosion on the structure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russian bridge blast Crimea bridge blast Crimea
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp