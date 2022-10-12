Home World

Three officers injured, suspect killed in Philadelphia shooting 

Police said the 19-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, fired at officers through a window before trying to exit the back of the house. 

Published: 12th October 2022

By PTI

PHILADELPHIA: Three Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded and a suspect was killed early on Wednesday when a SWAT team attempted to serve a homicide warrant at a home, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 am, soon after officers tried to serve the warrant in North Philadelphia.

Police said the 19-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, fired at officers through a window before trying to exit the back of the house.

As the man exited, he fired multiple shots at officers who returned fire, police said.

Police confirmed the man was wanted for a homicide that occurred in August but did not release details of that killing.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. It was unclear how many times he was shot or what his injuries were.

One officer was shot in the hip, while another had a leg wound and the third was hit in the chest.

All three were taken to a hospital and were listed as stable, but their names and further information about them were not disclosed.

It was unclear how many people were in the home at the time of the shooting. But at least one other person was taken from the scene in handcuffs.

The police also said they don't believe anyone else was involved in the shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.

