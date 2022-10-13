Home World

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

"When monetary policy puts a foot on the brakes,"she said, "fiscal policy should not step on the accelerator."

Published: 13th October 2022 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

As inflationary pressures draw low income shoppers to their stores for groceries and other necessities, dollar stores are again benefiting.(Photo | AP)

As inflationary pressures draw low income shoppers to their stores for groceries and other necessities, dollar stores are again benefiting.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Warning that inflation threatens to become "a runaway train,'' the managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged policymakers to keep up the fight against rising prices even it means more pain at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, the IMF's Kristaline Georgieva said that the world economy "has been hit by one shock after another? " the coronavirus pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of inflation.

But reining in rising prices should take priority, she said.

"If we do not restore price stability, we will undermine prospects for growth,'' she said, adding: "We cannot possibly allow inflation to become a runaway train —  bad for growth, bad for people, bad especially for poor people."

The Federal Reserve and other central banks have been raising interest rates to tame inflation. on Thursday, the US reported that inflations accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on Americans.

ALSO READ: 'The worst is yet to come': IMF cuts 2023 global growth, warns major economies to stall

Consumer prices rose 8.2% compared with September of last year.

Georgieva acknowledged that the higher borrowing costs would pinch economic growth, but she urged policymakers to show restraint in spending money to ease the pain.

"When monetary policy puts a foot on the brakes,"she said, "fiscal policy should not step on the accelerator."

Governments, many of them already heavily indebted after battling the pandemic, should focus on helping the most vulnerable at a time of food shortages and punishingly high energy costs, not on broader spending programs.

"Policy measures need to be well targeted, and they need to be temporary,'' she said.

Georgieva's call for inflation vigilance comes at a time when some economists worry that central banks will overdo interest rate hikes and cause unnecessary economic pain.

Georgieva also warned that the "fragmentation'' of the world economy into competing political blocs could cause inflation to linger.

ALSO READ: IMF warns against 'costly' tax cuts to fight inflation

If geopolitical tensions cause companies to move their supply chains —  out of China, for instance —  production could become less efficient and more expensive.

And central bank rate hikes couldn't do much about it. "If we lose the benefits of a more-integrated global economy, we all would be poorer," she said.

Georgieva made the comments as the world's financial leaders gather in Washington for the fall meetings of the IMF and World Bank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inflation IMF Economy Price rise Russia-Ukraine Invasion Oil
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp