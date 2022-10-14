Home World

At least three killed in bomb blast in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province

One of the vehicles destroyed was carrying the dead body of a man killed in the same area today, a police official said.

Published: 14th October 2022 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KARACHI: At least three people were killed while four others were injured on Friday when a remote-controlled bomb exploded near a vehicle in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, police said.

The incident took place in Mastung district's Qabu area when the bomb exploded near the vehicle of a local political figure, Deputy Commissioner Mastung, Sultan Bugti said.

Mir Shah Nawaz Bangulzai, an influential local sardar, whose vehicle was hit by the blast, was not travelling in the vehicle during the incident.

"Two vehicles were destroyed in the blast with the bomb set off via a remote-controlled device," Bugati said.

One of the vehicles destroyed was carrying the dead body of a man killed in the same area today, a police official said.

The volatile Balochistan province regularly witnesses attacks on security personnel, installations, and citizens by militant groups seeking self-determination for the Baloch people and separation of Balochistan from Pakistan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
remote-controlled bomb exploded Balochistan
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp