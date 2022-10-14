Indian student stabbed multiple times in Australia allegedly for cash; MEA expects strict action

By PTI

SYDNEY: A 28-year-old Indian student has been stabbed multiple times in the face, chest and abdomen in Australia by a man who allegedly demanded cash, the US officials said with Indian authorities expecting that the matter to be dealt with seriously and action is taken against the perpetrators.

The incident took place on October 6 at about 10.30 pm, as Shubham Garg walked along the Pacific Highway, NSW Police Force said in a statement on Monday.

Police have arrested Daniel Norwood, the 27-year-old suspect charged with attempted murder after Garg allegedly suffered multiple stab wounds to the face, chest and abdomen, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

"The man (Garg) suffered multiple stab wounds to his face, chest, and abdomen; he sought assistance from a nearby house before being taken to Royal North Shore Hospital. The man underwent surgery and remains there in a serious but stable condition," the NSW Police Force statement said.

Garg was approached by an unknown man near the Pacific Highway Lane Cove on Thursday.

The unknown man allegedly threatened him while demanding cash, In The Cove newspaper reported.

The man refused and was allegedly stabbed a number of times in the abdomen before the assailant fled, the report added.

The emergency services were called. The North Shore Police Area Command attended and located the injured man and established a crime scene, it said.

Officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command have been investigating the stabbing and formed Strike Force Prosy, it said.

Following extensive inquiries by Strike Force Prosy detectives, a search warrant was executed on a home on the Pacific Highway at Greenwich at about 3.40 pm on Sunday.

Norwood, of Gosford, was arrested at the scene and was taken to Chatswood Police Station, where he was charged with one count of attempted murder after the alleged stabbing, the statement said.

A number of items were seized from the home and have been taken for forensic examination, it said.

He was refused bail and appeared at Hornsby Local Court on Monday and will remain in custody with the next court appearance.

The Police Media Unit advised the following to In The Cove, “"We can confirm the men are not believed to have known each other before the incident.:

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi on Friday said that the High Commission in Canberra is in touch with the local authorities over the incident and expects action to be taken against the perpetrators.

The Indian High Commission in Canberra and the consulate in Sydney are in close touch with the local authorities and a suspect is in custody.

"It is a sad incident. He (Garg) is in a hospital and treatment is being done," Bagchi said.

