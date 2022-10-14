Home World

Musk says cannot fund Starlink in Ukraine indefinitely

Musk said the operation has already cost SpaceX $80 million and is projected to exceed $100 million by the end of the year.

Published: 14th October 2022 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Elon Musk

Elon Musk

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk said Friday his company SpaceX wouldn't be able to fund the Starlink satellite internet network over Ukraine indefinitely, amid reports he had asked the US military to cover the costs.

The move comes as Musk has been embroiled in public spats with Ukranian leaders who were angered by his controversial proposals for de-escalating the conflict, which included acknowledging Russian sovereignty over Crimea.

Starlink, a constellation of over 3,000 small satellites in low Earth orbit, has been vital to Ukraine's war effort against Russia, with SpaceX donating some 25,000 ground terminals, according to an updated figure given by Musk last week.

In a series of tweets, the world's richest man appeared to confirm a report by CNN saying he had written to the Pentagon warning that his financial contributions would come to an end, and that they would need to foot the bill.

"SpaceX is not asking to recoup past expenses, but also cannot fund the existing system indefinitely *and* send several thousand more terminals that have data usage up to 100X greater than typical households," he tweeted. "This is unreasonable."

Musk said the operation has already cost SpaceX $80 million and is projected to exceed $100 million by the end of the year.

But CNN said SpaceX figures shared with the Pentagon show about 85 percent of the first 20,000 terminals in Ukraine were paid at least in part by countries like the US, Poland, or other entities.

They also paid for about 30 percent of internet connectivity.

-'Following his recommendation' 
In overnight replies on Twitter on Friday, Musk expanded on the logistics of the operation.

"In addition to terminals, we have to create, launch, maintain & replenish satellites & ground stations & pay telcos for access to Internet via gateways," he said.

"We've also had to defend against cyberattacks & jamming, which are getting harder. Burn is approaching ~$20M/month."

Musk has recently been in a spat with Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky after suggesting a peace deal that involved re-running controversial referenda in Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine.

Musk's proposals were welcomed by Russia. In response, Kyiv's ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk weighed in, telling Musk to "fuck off."

"We're just following his recommendation," Musk tweeted Friday, along with the shrug emoji. 

According to CNN, SpaceX documents sent to the Pentagon said Ukraine had asked for 8,000 more Starlink terminals in July.

The Financial Times meanwhile has reported Starlink outages hit Ukrainian forces on the frontline, hindering their ability to liberate Russian-controlled areas in the east of the country, but the situation later improved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elon Musk SpaceX Starlink satellite Ukraine indefinitely internet network
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp