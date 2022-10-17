Home World

Swedish Parliament elects conservative prime minister Ulf Kristersson, backed by far-right

Kristersson was elected with 176 votes in favour and 173 against, after announcing a deal to form a three-party government between his Moderate Party, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals.

Published: 17th October 2022 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Ulf Kristersson

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson, center, smiles after being elected as Sweden's new prime minister at the Parliament in Stockholm, Monday Oct. 17, 2022.

By AFP

STOCKHOLM: Swedish conservative leader Ulf Kristersson was on Monday elected prime minister in parliament as the head of a new government backed for the first time by the far-right Sweden Democrats.

Kristersson, 58, was elected with 176 votes in favour and 173 against, after announcing a deal Friday to form a three-party government between his Moderate Party, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals, supported in parliament by their key ally the far-right Sweden Democrats.

The four presented a 62-page roadmap for their cooperation, calling for major crackdowns on crime and immigration and the construction of new nuclear reactors, among other things.

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Akesson told parliament that while his party would have preferred to be in the government and hold cabinet posts, the policies the government pursued were most important.

"It is what the government does that is important, not what the government looks like," Akesson said.

His party was the big winner in Sweden's September 11 general election, emerging as the second-largest party with a record 20.5 percent of votes behind outgoing prime minister Magdalena Andersson's Social Democrats, which have dominated Swedish politics since the 1930s.

While the quartet has presented a united front, they have traditionally been divided on a number of key policy areas and major concessions were made in the agreement, primarily to meet the far-right's demands

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ulf Kristersson Sweden Swedish PM
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp