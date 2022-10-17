Home World

UK brings forward fiscal measures after budget turmoil, disastrous polls

Prime Minister Liz Truss fired Kwarteng after the debt-fuelled budget sparked markets chaos, fuelling speculation over her political future just over one month after taking office.

Published: 17th October 2022 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Liz Truss

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss

By AFP

LONDON: Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt will unveil tax and spending measures later Monday, bringing forward part of his fiscal plan in a bid to calm markets after last month's botched debt-fuelled budget.

Hunt -- who was parachuted into the job on Friday to replace ousted Kwasi Kwarteng -- will "make a statement bringing forward measures from the medium-term fiscal plan" that is due on October 31, the Treasury said in a statement.

The measures "will support fiscal sustainability", the statement said, after last month's notorious mini-budget had sent bond yields spiking and the pound collapsing on concerns of rocketing debt.

Monday's news sent the pound climbing against the dollar while the UK's 30-year bond yield rose to 4.78 percent.

Prime Minister Liz Truss fired Kwarteng after the debt-fuelled budget sparked market chaos, fuelling speculation over her political future just over one month after taking office.

Following his shock appointment, Hunt hit the ground running on Saturday with a warning of looming tax hikes as he dramatically reversed course on right-wing Truss' radical programme of economic reform.

The furore over the budget, which contained vast tax cuts and a costly freeze on domestic energy prices, has reportedly sparked a plot to oust Truss from Downing Street.

ALSO READ | 'Leading a listening government that learns from its mistake': UK's Truss on policy U-turns 

Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt met with the governor of the Bank of England and the head of the Debt Management Office to discuss his plans late on Sunday, according to Monday's statement.

In the wake of the budget, the BoE was forced to jump into markets as a result of an emergency bond-buying policy.

Tax cuts were the centrepiece of the ill-starred budget.

But they were financed through billions in extra borrowing, causing panic on financial markets at the prospect of higher inflation, which has already left British households in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UK fiscal measure UK budget cut tax cut
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp