China blocks India-US move at UN to blacklist Pak-based LeT terrorist Shahid Mahmood

Published: 19th October 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

United Nations (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: China has put a hold on a proposal by India and the US at the United Nations to list Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist, the fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked bids to blacklist terrorists at the world organisation.

It is learnt that China placed a hold on the proposal by India and the US to designate Mahmood as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.

This is the fourth time in as many months that China has put a hold on listing proposals to designate Pakistan-based terrorists under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee regime.

The US Treasury Department designated Mahmood a global terrorist in December 2016.

