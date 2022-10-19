"Leave Ukraine at the earliest..." Indian embassy warns citizens 

Home World

Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 17. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

KYIV: As hostilities continue to escalate across Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday issued an advisory, warning against travelling to the war zone and also advising Indian citizens, currently in Ukraine to leave at the earliest.

"In view of the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine," the Indian embassy in Ukraine said in an advisory posted on its Twitter handle.

"The Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means," it added.

On Monday, multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv in the morning, which were later reported to be targeted attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, using Iranian-made drones.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least five people have been killed in Russia's attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

"From under the rubble of a building in the center of the capital, which was hit by a Russian kamikaze drone yesterday morning, the body of another deceased resident - an elderly woman - was recovered. This is already the fifth victim of Russia's barbaric attack on the capital on October 17," Klitschko tweeted.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 30 per cent of Ukraine's power stations have been destroyed due to Russian attack, thereby leaving no room for negotiations with "Putin's regime".

"Another kind of Russian terrorist attacks: targeting Ukrainian energy and critical infrastructure. Since Oct 10, 30% of Ukraine's power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country. No space left for negotiations with Putin's regime," he said in a tweet.

On Monday, multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv in the morning, which was later reported to be targeted attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, using Iranian-made drones.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has only escalated after a truck recently exploded on the Crimea road bridge, causing seven fuel tanks of a train heading to the Crimean Peninsula to catch fire.

The Crimean Bridge was opened in 2018 by Russian President Vladimir Putin, four years after Moscow annexed Crimea, and was designed to link the peninsula to Russia's transport network. 

