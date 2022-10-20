Home World

Indonesia bans sale of all syrup, liquid medication after death of 99 children

As many as 99 children died this year after taking syrup medicine containing ingredients linked to acute kidney injuries (AKI).

Published: 20th October 2022 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

Indonesia has suspended the sale of all syrup and liquid medication in the wake of the deaths of 100 children, said reports.

As many as 99 children died this year after taking syrup medicine containing ingredients linked to acute kidney injuries (AKI).

Indonesian health officials on Thursday said they had reported around 200 cases of AKI in children, most of them were aged under five, the BBC reports.

Indonesian authorities have so far not disclosed the brands or types of syrup medicines linked to sick children - instead just temporarily banning the sale and prescription of all syrup and liquid medicines, the report added.

It is not clear if the medicine were imported or locally produced, the BBC report said.

This comes close on the heels of the World Health Organization (WHO) issuing a global alert over four cough syrups that were linked to the deaths of almost 70 children in The Gambia. Four India-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of the children in The Gambia.

ALSO READIndia begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths

The cough syrup produced by New Delhi-based Indian pharmaceutical company Maiden Pharmaceuticals is not sold in India but is being exported.

Following the WHO alert, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSO) has launched an urgent investigation into the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cough syrup indonesia Children AKI
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp