Indonesia bans sale of all syrup, liquid medication after death of 99 children

By Online Desk

Indonesia has suspended the sale of all syrup and liquid medication in the wake of the deaths of 100 children, said reports.

As many as 99 children died this year after taking syrup medicine containing ingredients linked to acute kidney injuries (AKI).

Indonesian health officials on Thursday said they had reported around 200 cases of AKI in children, most of them were aged under five, the BBC reports.

Indonesian authorities have so far not disclosed the brands or types of syrup medicines linked to sick children - instead just temporarily banning the sale and prescription of all syrup and liquid medicines, the report added.

It is not clear if the medicine were imported or locally produced, the BBC report said.

This comes close on the heels of the World Health Organization (WHO) issuing a global alert over four cough syrups that were linked to the deaths of almost 70 children in The Gambia. Four India-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of the children in The Gambia.

The cough syrup produced by New Delhi-based Indian pharmaceutical company Maiden Pharmaceuticals is not sold in India but is being exported.

Following the WHO alert, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSO) has launched an urgent investigation into the matter.

