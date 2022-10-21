Home World

Cough syrup deaths in Gambia serious issue, says WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan

Swaminathan was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual general meeting of the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN).

Published: 21st October 2022 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

World Health Organisation's Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

PUNE: Chief scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Soumya Swaminathan on Thursday said the death of children in Gambia, potentially linked to four Indian-made cough syrups, was a serious issue.

Swaminathan was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual general meeting of the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN) here.

A WHO report has linked the death of 66 children in Gambia to four Indian-made cough syrups.

"Certainly, the government is in touch with WHO as WHO actually provided the report based on the investigation which was done to prove that it was because of the diethylene glycol contamination. It is a very serious issue and it has to be taken very seriously," said Swaminathan.

ALSO READ | Cough syrup tragedy evokes cry for tighter pharma checks

"In India, there are central as well as state-level drug regulators and there is a need to harmonize their operations," she said.

"There are no mechanisms where regulators of different states can actually work together, do the inspections on each other's products," she said.

For India to remain a leader in generic medicines and vaccines space, it is important to prove that "we have a very strong regulatory system," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Health Organization WHO Cough syrup Gambia
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • R S Chakravarti
    It is obviously a serious matter. Hope GoI realises it.
    15 hours ago reply
T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp