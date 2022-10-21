Rishi Sunak 'significant favourite' in the battle for No 10 Downing Street, BoJo gets Wallace boost

By Online Desk

With Liz Truss resigning on Thursday after being British Prime Minister for just 44 days, "Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson are secretly battling head-to-head in a showstopping race to win the keys to No10," says the British Tabloid, The Sun.

The latest story emerging out of the British media is that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, according to the BBC, has ruled himself out of the Tory leadership race and says he would "lean towards" supporting Boris Johnson at the moment. The report notes that earlier Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg became the first cabinet minister to publicly back Johnson, who has not yet confirmed whether he will enter the leadership race.'

But the UK broadcaster said that its listeners are strongly divided over the possibility of a comeback by Boris Johnson.

ALSO READ | Boris Johnson eyes comeback bid as UK Tories pick new leader

However, the report says that bookmakers estimate Johnson to have a 23% chance of winning, compared to 8% two days ago. But the oddsmakers still believe former Chancellor Rishi Sunak is a significant favourite on 57%.

Friends of Sunak say that while he wants to bury the hatchet with his old boss, he aims to become PM to get on with the task of rebuilding the battered economy, The Sun reports.

"BoJo is expected to cut short a Caribbean holiday to win backers, less than seven weeks after he walked out of Downing Street, the report added.

With Liz Truss resigning on Thursday after being British Prime Minister for just 44 days, "Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson are secretly battling head-to-head in a showstopping race to win the keys to No10," says the British Tabloid, The Sun. The latest story emerging out of the British media is that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, according to the BBC, has ruled himself out of the Tory leadership race and says he would "lean towards" supporting Boris Johnson at the moment. The report notes that earlier Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg became the first cabinet minister to publicly back Johnson, who has not yet confirmed whether he will enter the leadership race.' But the UK broadcaster said that its listeners are strongly divided over the possibility of a comeback by Boris Johnson. ALSO READ | Boris Johnson eyes comeback bid as UK Tories pick new leader However, the report says that bookmakers estimate Johnson to have a 23% chance of winning, compared to 8% two days ago. But the oddsmakers still believe former Chancellor Rishi Sunak is a significant favourite on 57%. Friends of Sunak say that while he wants to bury the hatchet with his old boss, he aims to become PM to get on with the task of rebuilding the battered economy, The Sun reports. "BoJo is expected to cut short a Caribbean holiday to win backers, less than seven weeks after he walked out of Downing Street, the report added.