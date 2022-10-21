Home World

Russia barred from future projects of global terror financing watchdog FATF 

Addressing a press conference in Paris, FATF chairperson T Raja Kumar said the move comes in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 21st October 2022 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Russia has been barred from participating in future projects of global terror financing and money laundering watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Addressing a press conference in Paris, FATF chairperson T Raja Kumar said the move comes in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Kumar said Russia's actions continued to violate FATF's core principles, which aim to promote security, safety and integrity of financial systems.

"As a result of Russia's continuing actions, the FATF has decided to impose additional restrictions on the country's remaining role, including by barring them from participating in current and future FATF projects," he said.

Russia is also barred from participating in meetings of the FATF-Style Regional Bodies.

"These measures expand on the actions that the FATF took in June, which stripped Russia of all its leadership roles among other restrictions," Kumar said.

The FATF will continue to monitor the situation and consider at each of its plenary meetings whether grounds exist for lifting or modifying these restrictions.

He said that following the statements issued in March, April and June 2022, the FATF reiterates that all jurisdictions should be vigilant to emerging risks from the circumvention of measures taken against Russia in order to protect the international financial system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia FATF
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp