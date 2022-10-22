Home World

China's Premier Li Keqiang dropped in leadership shuffle

The new Central Committee was approved at the closing session of a Communist Party congress that set the leadership and agenda for the next five years.

Published: 22nd October 2022 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Premier Li Keqiang attend the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing. (Photo | AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Premier Li Keqiang attend the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the nation's No. 2 official and a proponent of economic reforms, is among four of the seven members who will not be reappointed to the nation's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee.

They were not on the list released Saturday of the ruling Communist Party's new 205-member Central Committee, which means they cannot serve on the Standing Committee.

The others dropped from the list were Shanghai party chief Han Zheng, party advisory body head Wang Yang, and Li Zhanshu, a longtime ally of leader Xi Jinping and the head of the largely ceremonial National People's Congress.

The new Central Committee was approved at the closing session of a Communist Party congress that set the leadership and agenda for the next five years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China Li Keqiang Politburo Communist Party
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp