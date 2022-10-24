Home World

Bangladesh evacuates over 2.19 lakh people ahead of Sitrang cyclone

The met office, however, does not fear the cyclone to cause any very serious damage once it make the landfall while a meteorologist earlier said it might turn to a be severe cyclone. 

Published: 24th October 2022 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district,

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Monday evacuated over 2.19 lakh people to safety as cyclone Sitrang approached the nation's southwestern coastlines and is expected to make a landfall around midnight, according to a senior official from the ministry of Disaster Management.

Mohammmad Moniruzzaman, the spokesperson of the Disaster Management Ministry, said that Bangladeshi authorities have kept ready 6,925 cyclone centers expecting the last person exposed to cyclone dangers to take refuge there.

" At least 219,990 people have been taken to cyclone centers in 15 coastal districts by 5 pm on Monday,"Moniruzzaman told PTI.

Moniruzzaman's comments came as southwestern coastal districts already started witnessing the impacts of the cyclone's tip while incessant rains gripped most parts of the country, including Dhaka.

The met office, meanwhile, said the epicenter of the cyclone advanced further and was located 170 kilometres south-southwest off Payra Seaport, 220 km south-southwest off Mongla seaport, 275 km southwest off Chattogram and 240 km off Cox's Bazar seaport.

"The cyclone has been approaching towards the coastline faster than its previous pace with wind speed at its core being 80 to 90 kilometres per hour it may hit the coastline in Barishal region by Monday midnight," Monwar Hossain, a meteorologist, said.

ALSO READ | Cyclone 'Sitrang': Vizag Coast Guard shepherds fisher boats to return harbour

The meteorology department in its latest directive issued on Monday evening asked the seaports of Payra, Mongla and Chattogram to hoist danger signal no 7 and advised the Cox's Bazar seaport to maintain the danger signal no 6 in a scale of 10.

The met office warned that southwestern Patuakhali, Bhola, Barguna and Jhalakathi were likely to be exposed worst brunt of the storm while the Red Crescent Society alongside the government agencies mobilised tens of thousands of volunteers.

Reports and TV footages showed the volunteers using megaphones to alert people and ask them to evacuate.

The met office, however, does not fear the cyclone to cause any very serious damage once it make the landfall while a meteorologist earlier said it might turn to a be severe cyclone, not a super cyclone.

But, they said, the cyclone coincided with new moon to inflate the waters and heighten the tidal surges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangladesh cyclone Sitrang cyclone
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp