Home World

Iran says won't remain 'indifferent' if Russian use of its drones proven

"During the war in Ukraine... we are against arming both Russia and Ukraine," Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in video remarks published by local media.

Published: 24th October 2022 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 17. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TEHRAN: Iran's foreign minister said Monday that Tehran would not remain "indifferent" if it becomes evident Russia is using Iranian-made drones in Ukraine.

His remarks came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia ordered around 2,000 drones from Iran, the same kind that Kyiv says Moscow has been using in its recent attacks against Ukraine.

"During the war in Ukraine... we are against arming both Russia and Ukraine," Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in video remarks published by local media.

"We have not supplied Russia with any weapons or drones for use in the war against Ukraine," he continued, reiterating previous denials whilst acknowledging that the two countries have defence cooperation.

Iran's top diplomat reaffirmed his country's willingness to hold direct talks with Ukraine on the matter, and said that he conveyed this to European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in the past days.

"I stressed to Mr Borrell that if... it becomes clear to us that Russia has used Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine, we will definitely not be indifferent about this issue."

Kyiv and its Western allies have repeatedly accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks.

Iran has previously rejected allegations that it has supplied Russia with weapons "to be used" in Ukraine, while the Kremlin said Western countries aim to "pressure" Tehran.

Earlier on Monday, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani rejected US allegations that Iranian military personnel are on the ground in Russian-occupied Crimea to help Moscow carry out drone attacks in Ukraine.

"We strongly reject this news," Kanani said in a press conference. The claim by Washington "aims to deviate public opinion from the destructive role they have in the Ukraine war by standing on one side of the conflict and heavily exporting weapons and equipment to Ukraine," he added.

On Thursday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Iranian forces are "on the ground in Crimea" to assist Russia in its operations, adding that the personnel are trainers and tech support workers.

Kirby said "Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground, and through the provision of weapons that are impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine".

The United States, alongside Britain and the European Union, have already imposed sanctions on Iran over the issue of drones.

Last month, Kyiv decided to significantly reduce its diplomatic relations with Tehran over alleged arms deliveries to Moscow.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iran drones Russia-Ukraine war Crimea
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp